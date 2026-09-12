Ten Iranian Fishermen Freed by UAE and Returning Home After Months in Detention

ABNA24 - The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dubai has announced the release of several Iranian fishermen detained in the United Arab Emirates and their return to their homeland.

On Friday, the Iranian Consulate General said 10 fishermen, who had been detained in the UAE, have been released.

It noted that they departed the Persian Gulf country and headed towards Bandar Abbas.

On July 14, Iran began repatriating 55 fishermen detained by the UAE.

The fishermen, most of them from Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, were detained by the UAE Coast Guard in March and April after GPS and vessel-tracking disruptions caused their boats to stray into Emirati waters.

The fishermen spent more than two months in detention at the Sweihan detention center and prisons in Ras al-Khaimah and Sharjah before being released.

Iran and the United Arab Emirates have periodically coordinated through consular channels to secure the release and repatriation of fishermen detained after inadvertently crossing maritime boundaries.

The recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran triggered widespread disruptions to GPS and vessel-tracking systems across the region, causing numerous fishing boats to lose their bearings and contributing to a rise in such incidents.



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