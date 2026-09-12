‘NAZA’ Documentary Exposes Secret Israeli Targeting Systems and Use of AI in Gaza

ABNA24 - A new documentary film about the mass killing of Palestinian civilians during Israel’s genocidal military aggression against the Gaza Strip features testimonies from 24 Israeli insiders who served in the military and intelligence services, shedding light on the secret ​systems used in ​the vicious onslaught.

NAZA, a film from prominent Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, was screened at the Venice international film festival on Thursday. Its title comes from an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically to refer to civilians expected to be killed in a military assault.

The movie, produced by the British daily newspaper The Guardian, draws attention to the use of sophisticated technologies, including artificial intelligence systems, to help identify targets in Gaza.

It also details phone hacking, communications surveillance, and the tracking of individuals’ locations ahead of potential strikes.

The testimonies are particularly significant, according to The Guardian, because several interviewees worked within Israel’s intelligence apparatus, and described practices that had not previously been known to the Israeli public in such detail.

Interviews were filmed at night on rooftops in Tel Aviv, on the condition of anonymity because of the risks involved in speaking publicly about Israel’s war crimes. The appearance and voices of participants in the film were digitally altered to disguise their identities.

Participants also recounted instances of targeting individuals inside their residences, despite being aware that family members might be present. Additional testimonies elaborated on the tracking and hacking of mobile phones, as well as the utilization of information obtained from these devices to identify individuals chosen for targeting.

The documentary does not depict the events in Gaza solely as isolated violations perpetrated by Israeli soldiers. Rather, it explores a wider framework that includes intelligence agencies, technology, military directives, and the processes of decision-making.

As reported by The Guardian, participants recounted the devastation of residential areas, even with awareness of civilian presence, along with other actions that involved targeting Palestinians in proximity to aid distribution centers.

The accounts bring renewed attention to the nature of Israel's offensive in Gaza, especially considering the extent of devastation and the number of civilian casualties that have occurred since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023.

The Guardian highlighted that several individuals featured in the documentary were part of covert Israeli intelligence units, including one that communicated directly with the office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The newspaper also cited a participant who stated that one of his unit's objectives was to "thwart peace," which raises serious questions regarding the involvement of Israeli intelligence agencies in the management of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll has risen past 1,350 since the ceasefire was implemented on October 10, 2025, with injuries totaling at least 4,570. Additionally, it reported that over 830 bodies have been retrieved during this timeframe.

The ministry said the total number of deaths since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza has reached 73,670, with more than 174,680 people injured.

Reports indicate that multiple victims are still trapped beneath debris and on roadways, as ambulance and civil defense teams are currently unable to access them.



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