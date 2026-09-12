Yemeni Commander: Control of Bab al-Mandab Deals Major Blow to ‘New Middle East’ Scheme

ABNA24 - A high-ranking Yemeni military commander says the armed forces dealt a heavy operational blow to the so-called ‘New Middle East’ scheme after they advanced against Saudi-backed mercenary forces deeper into the western provinces of Hudaydah and Ta’izz.

Brigadier General Mujib Shamsan stated on Friday that the Yemeni army’s completion of its control over the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait represents a major defeat for the United States, Israel, Western countries, and Saudi Arabia.

He said the fierce fighting between Saudi mercenaries and Yemeni military forces over the past few days, and the subsequent liberation of large swathes of land in western Yemen dealt a very powerful blow to the ‘New Middle East’ project.

He said full control over key waterways, particularly the Bab al-Mandab Strait, is among the primary objectives of the ‘New Middle East’ project.

He said the United States and Israel, according to recently obtained intelligence, sought to secede Ta’izz province from the rest of Yemeni soil, deploy Sudanese and African mercenaries there, and expel local forces from the area.

Shamsan said the United Kingdom was the main architect of the ‘New Middle East’ plot, noting that a great proportion of ammunition and military equipment supplied to Saudi-backed mercenaries was not intended solely to counter Yemeni armed forces, but rather to break away multiple regions from Yemen.

Yemeni armed forces have asserted control over Perim Island, also known as Mayyun Island in Arabic, completing their control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which serves as a vital maritime passage connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The takeover of Perim Island, situated at the heart of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and acting as a crucial observation point, has placed the entire waterway under the authority of forces operating from Sana’a.

Yemeni armed forces successfully seized the western coastal city of Mokha on Thursday, forcing Saudi-backed mercenaries to retreat southward towards the city of Dhubab.

The advance was made after a succession of military victories by Yemeni armed forces along the western coastline, during which they seized key cities and ports, such as Mokha and Dhubab, prior to their arrival at Perim Island.

Recent developments take place against a backdrop of increasing tensions along Yemen's western coastline, where Yemeni forces and Saudi-supported mercenaries have been involved in clashes over vital coastal regions and strategic sites.

The latest advances have shifted the balance of power on the western front, prompting Saudi Arabia to conduct airstrikes against Yemeni positions and infrastructure.



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