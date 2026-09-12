Iran Reaffirms Support for Yemen’s Sovereignty and Calls Immediate End to Illegal Blockade

ABNA24 - The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated its principled position on the necessity of respecting Yemen’s independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called for an immediate end to the illegal and inhumane blockade imposed on the country.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Friday on developments in Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said security and stability in West Asia and the Red Sea cannot be achieved without upholding the legitimate rights and dignity of the great people of Yemen.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its principled and steadfast position regarding the necessity of respecting Yemen’s independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the need to end the illegal and inhumane blockade of the country,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that current events in Yemen cannot be viewed in isolation from the developments of the past decade. It described the Yemeni nation as heirs to a brilliant and historic civilization that has always played a decisive and glorious role in regional and world history.

“The great and noble people of Yemen … have the right to live a dignified life free from pressure, intimidation and oppressive blockades, and to have their national sovereignty and territorial integrity fully respected,” the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry further underlined the necessity of considering the interests of the Islamic Ummah at a time when West Asia is confronting what it described as the unprecedented malice, oppression and expansionism of the Zionist regime, abetted by the United States.

Resolving issues related to Yemen is not possible through the continuation of the blockade or military alignments, the ministry said. It emphasized the need to immediately resume dialogue based on the agreed-upon roadmap and to implement its provisions.

The Islamic Republic, the statement concluded, stands ready to exert every good office to that end.

Iran has consistently maintained that Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity must be preserved and that a Yemeni–Yemeni political process, not siege and military pressure, is the path to a durable settlement.

Over the past several days, Yemeni resistance troops have secured a string of major victories, capturing the pivotal districts of Hays and al-Khawkhah, seizing the coastal town of Yakhtul, and advancing to the outskirts of the strategic Mokha port.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces have reported a severe escalation in Saudi aerial bombardments, revealing that Riyadh launched 64 airstrikes across four Yemeni governorates in a single 24-hour period.

According to military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the intense bombing campaign was carried out by Saudi F-15 and Eurofighter Typhoon jets operating out of the King Fahd Air Base in Taif and the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

The heavy bombardment targeted the provinces of Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, Marib, and Al-Jawf, continuing a brutal pattern of attacks on the war-torn country.

Despite the overwhelming volume of aerial strikes, Yemeni air defense units achieved a significant tactical success on the ground in the Taiz Governorate.

General Saree stated that the armed forces successfully intercepted and repelled an advancing enemy combat formation by deploying a barrage of locally manufactured missiles.



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