Israeli Intelligence Accused of Targeting Sudan’s Army With Chemical Weapons

ABNA24 - A dossier of evidence alleging chemical weapons use by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was compiled by Israeli intelligence and shared with Western media outlets in a coordinated operation to discredit the army and bolster its paramilitary rival, a report says.

The dossier, described by the New York Times and Washington Post over the weekend as "shared by a Middle Eastern intelligence agency," contained nearly 150 documents, bomb blueprints, images, videos, voice notes and several thousand intercepted text messages allegedly detailing how a secretive SAF unit developed and produced chlorine bombs over six months in 2024.

Multiple Sudanese and US sources told Middle East Eye that the "Middle Eastern intelligence agency" is Israeli, and that the dossier was nearly identical to one Israel handed to the US government before Washington sanctioned Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, leader of the SAF, in January 2025.

A former US official described the interception of vast numbers of messages as "an advertisement for Pegasus," the spyware developed by Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group to infiltrate mobile phones.

"The thing that is shocking is how much Mossad has been tracking this," one Sudanese security analyst, who could not be named, told Middle East Eye.

"I knew Mossad had interests in Sudan… but the level and depth and length of surveillance suggests that Israel is more involved in Sudan than we think."

The revelations raise serious questions about Israel's role in Sudan's civil war and appear to confirm that Israeli intelligence is actively siding with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — whose main patron is the United Arab Emirates — against the Sudanese army.

On 13 September 2024, the RSF released a statement accusing the army of firing "toxic" missiles on al-Jaili, a crucial oil refinery north of Khartoum controlled at the time by the paramilitary.

There were no confirmed deaths in the attack, and there are no other confirmed occasions in which the SAF used chlorine bombs. The dossier does not contain medical evidence or testimony from any victims.

In a statement shared with Middle East Eye, the Sudanese government clarified that Sudan is a state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention and "has remained committed to its provisions and procedures, including the non-production, non-stockpiling and non-use of chemical weapons."

It said that "all chlorine stocks in the country are designated exclusively for water purification, civilian industrial uses and energy, and it stands ready to demonstrate this before any competent international body."

Israeli sources involved in the Zionist regime’s decision-making in the Horn of Africa have previously sought to develop and maintain relationships with a variety of different players, rather than backing one side or another.

"The Israeli love story with Hemedti intensified in 2021," one North African analyst told Middle East Eye, referring to RSF head Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo Musa. The RSF chief was believed at the time and afterwards to have developed ties with Mossad.

In the leadup to Sudan's war, then-Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen met Burhan as part of what the Israelis called a "historic diplomatic visit" intended to pave the way for the finalization of a peace agreement. The war scuppered this.

But Hemedti maintained his ties with Israel, whose key ally the UAE continued to support the Sudanese paramilitary — charges Abu Dhabi still denies, despite mounting evidence, including from the United Nations.

"This feels like they are picking sides," a former US official said of Israel, the dossier and the RSF. "The intelligence they shared with Washington succeeded in getting Burhan and the SAF sanctioned."

"The Israel-UAE relationship has only grown deeper," the source said.

Last month, Africa Intelligence reported that two of Hemedti's brothers, Abdul Rahim and Algoney, had travelled secretly to Tel Aviv in May 2025 and again in February this year to meet with Israeli intelligence and foreign ministry officials.

The dossier's Israeli origins fit a broader pattern of Israeli intelligence operations aimed at shaping narratives, influencing Western media and undermining governments that refuse to align with its regional agenda.

By feeding selectively leaked and unverified material to American newspapers, Israeli intelligence has succeeded in manufacturing a chemical weapons scandal that has been used to justify sanctions against Sudan's army leadership while its rival — accused of genocide by the UN — receives continued support from Israel's Persian Gulf allies.



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