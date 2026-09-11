The Razavi Way of Life: A Model for Today's Society

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA: The anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Reza (peace be upon him) is not merely a religious occasion; it is an opportunity to re-read one of the most important intellectual and social experiences in the history of Islam. The era of his imamate — especially from the beginning of his imamate in the harsh atmosphere of Harun al-Rashid's rule to the affair of the forced succession to the throne in the age of Ma'mun — is a rare example of scholarly, ethical, and intelligent confrontation with the pressure of power, the war of narratives, and social restrictions. Today, too, society faces similar questions: How can one preserve intellectual independence under pressure? How should one confront propaganda, distortion, and rumor? What is the role of dialogue, awareness-raising, and direct connection with the people in overcoming social crises? Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) way of life offers deep and practical answers to these questions.

Imamate in an Atmosphere of Suppression: Responsibility in Difficult Conditions

Imam Reza (peace be upon him) assumed the imamate in circumstances where the Abbasid government, especially in Harun's era, exercised severe repression against the current of the AhlulBayt (peace be upon them). In a narration from Muhammad ibn Sinan, it is reported that he said to the Imam: You have made your father's station manifest while "blood drips from Harun's sword." This expression paints a clear picture of the atmosphere of threat and suppression of that era (1). Yet Imam Reza (peace be upon him) did not step back from his religious and social responsibility. Even in those conditions, he continued the path of explaining Islamic teachings, strengthening the people's bond with the AhlulBayt (peace be upon them), and spreading religious awareness. The important point for today is that difficult conditions are no excuse for abandoning responsibility; rather, they demand prudence, moral courage, and the choice of more intelligent methods.

The Succession to the Throne: Turning a Political Threat into a Cognitive Opportunity

Ma'mun the Abbasid, by forcibly summoning Imam Reza (peace be upon him) from Medina to Marv and imposing the succession to the throne upon him, had a political aim. He wanted to absorb the Imam's social standing into the structure of Abbasid power, to control the intellectual movement of the AhlulBayt, and to disarm his own opponents. But the Imam (peace be upon him) turned this political project into the opposite result. Accepting the succession on the condition of non-interference in governmental affairs was a clear sign that the Imam would not grant legitimacy to Ma'mun's policies. Historical reports state that the Imam made it a condition that he would neither issue an order, nor forbid anything, nor appoint anyone, nor dismiss anyone. From the perspective of today's issues, this conduct is an important model for preserving intellectual and ethical independence. Sometimes power seeks to use credible scholarly, cultural, or religious figures to lend itself legitimacy. The Razavi way of life shows that presence in a complex situation, if accompanied by clear boundaries and prudence, can lead not to justifying power but to exposing its true nature.

Connection with the People: Crossing Official Barriers

One of the most important dimensions of Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) conduct was his effort to connect directly with the people. Ma'mun chose the route of the Imam's journey from Medina to Marv in such a way that cities famous for their love of the AhlulBayt, such as Kufa and Qom, would not lie on the path. Yet even along that route, the Imam made use of opportunities for clarification. A prominent example is the Imam's presence in Nishapur and his utterance of the famous "Silsilat al-Dhahab" hadith: «لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ حِصْنِی فَمَنْ دَخَلَ حِصْنِی أَمِنَ مِنْ عَذَابِی فَلَمَّا مَرَّتِ الرَّاحِلَةُ نَادَانَا بِشُرُوطِهَا وَ أَنَا مِنْ شُرُوطِهَا» (2) — "There is no god but Allah is My fortress; whoever enters My fortress is safe from My punishment." Then, as the caravan moved on, he called out to us: "But with its conditions, and I am among its conditions." This hadith, beyond its monotheistic content, carried a social and cognitive message: true religiosity is not mere slogan; it requires accepting the conditions and frameworks of divine guidance.

The Eid Prayer: The Power of Symbols in Social Awakening

The episode of the Eid prayer in Marv is an important example of the power of symbolic behavior in Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) conduct. Ma'mun asked the Imam to lead the Eid prayer so that he could use his popularity to calm public opinion. The Imam initially refused, but after Ma'mun's insistence, he made it a condition that he would go to the prayer as the Prophet (peace be upon him and his family) and the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) had done. When the Imam moved forward with simplicity, bare feet, and the recitation of takbir, the atmosphere of the city was transformed, and Ma'mun, sensing the danger of public awakening, ordered the Imam to be turned back halfway. This event shows that sometimes an authentic and sincere act challenges the theatrical structures of power more than long speeches. In the age of media and image, sincerity of behavior and harmony between word and deed remain among the most effective social tools.

The War of Narratives and the Necessity of Media Literacy

One of the most noteworthy issues in Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) life was his confrontation with rumor-mongering and distortion. Historical sources report that in Marv, a rumor spread that Imam Reza (peace be upon him) regarded people as his slaves. The Imam explicitly rejected this claim and considered it one of the injustices inflicted upon the AhlulBayt (peace be upon them). This part of the Razavi way of life is highly meaningful for today. Contemporary society faces an enormous volume of news, incomplete narratives, media distortions, and psychological operations. In such an atmosphere, accepting every news item or quotation without scrutiny can lead to the destruction of reputations, public distrust, and wrong decisions. From Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) conduct, we can learn that in the face of rumor, one must both clarify the truth and possess criteria for judgment. Critical thinking, examining the source, paying attention to context, and avoiding hasty re-sharing are among the ethical and scholarly necessities of today's society.

Debate and Rationality: A Model of Scholarly Dialogue

Imam Reza (peace be upon him) participated in debate sessions with scholars of various religions and schools and spoke with argument, calm, and scholarly mastery. This method holds special importance for today's scholarly and media community. In an age when disagreement sometimes turns into exclusion, labeling, and verbal violence, the Razavi way of life reminds us that dialogue is constructive only when it rests on three pillars: knowledge, respect, and argument. The Razavi debate was not a quarrel to gain psychological dominance over the other side, but an effort to clarify the truth. This model can be illuminating in universities, the media, cyberspace, and today's social conversations — especially on topics that plunge society into exhausting polarizations.

Justice and Human Dignity: The Social Message of the Razavi Way of Life

In Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) behavior, human dignity held a fundamental place. He would seat his servants and attendants at his own table and eat with them. In a society where people's standing is often measured by economic, administrative, or class position, this behavior carries a clear message: a human being possesses inherent dignity before any title or position. On the other hand, the Imam (peace be upon him) was not indifferent to economic pressures and public rights. The Razavi outlook calls society to justice-seeking, social responsibility, and attention to people's rights. In today's context, this teaching can find meaning in managerial ethics, organizational justice, respect for the standing of employees, and fair criticism of unjust structures (3).

The martyrdom of Imam Reza (peace be upon him) reminds us of the oppression suffered by an Imam who, before Abbasid power, neither surrendered to isolation nor dissolved into the structure of power. Through rationality, prudence, connection with the people, clear boundaries, and ethical steadfastness, he turned Ma'mun's political threat into an opportunity for spreading the teachings of the AhlulBayt (peace be upon them). For today's society, the Razavi way of life is not merely a historical narrative; it is a model for responsible living: scholarly dialogue instead of exclusion, media literacy instead of accepting rumors, human dignity instead of a class-based view, justice-seeking instead of indifference, and intellectual independence instead of dependence on power. On the day of Imam Reza's (peace be upon him) martyrdom, re-reading this way of life can lead us to this fundamental question: in the face of the pressures, distortions, and crises of our time, what is our share of rationality, courage, and responsibility?

Author: Zeynab Khatun Shirinkar

Notes

[1] Sheikh Kulayni, Al-Kafi, vol. 8, fourth edition, Tehran: Dar al-Kutub al-Islamiyya, 1407 AH, p. 257.

[2] Sheikh Saduq, Al-Amali, sixth edition, Tehran: Ketabchi, 1376 SH, p. 235.

[3] See: Rasul Jafarian, The Intellectual and Political Life of the Shia Imams (peace be upon them); Mehdi Pishvai, The Conduct of the Leaders.