The Soft Power of Arbaeen: A Media Beyond Borders

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA: Today... in the complex, noise-filled, propaganda-saturated world that dominates humanity, this Arbaeen movement is a resounding cry and a matchless medium. There is nothing else like it in the world anymore: millions of people setting out on foot, not just from one city or one country, but from many different countries, and not just from one Islamic sect, but from various Islamic sects and even some non-Islamic faiths. This is Husseini unity... "Al-Hussein unites us" — and that is truly the case. Hussein brings together a massive gathering.

These hearts are on a journey of thousands of steps. Everyone is moving. Everyone is setting out toward that wellspring of spirituality and freedom, and they are flaunting it in the face of today's materialistic world. And this, God willing, must grow stronger day by day, spread wider, and of course, gain greater depth. Fortunately, today the work we do and the mourning gatherings we hold for Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) carry greater depth — in spirituality, in spreading thought and disseminating Islamic teachings — than they did fifty years ago, or forty years ago, for that matter. The same holds true for Arbaeen; day by day, God willing, it must gain greater depth. People of wisdom and knowledge must reflect on these matters, work on them, and God willing, strive. 1398/07/21

The statements of the martyred Leader at the graduation ceremony of the students of Imam Hussein University. 1398/07/21