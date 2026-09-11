Academic Forum Held to Mark Millennium of Najaf Seminary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): It was organized by the Heritage Revival Department of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine under the title of “The Scientific and Intellectual Contribution of the Najaf Seminary over a Thousand Years”, Al-Kafeel reported.

The event featured the presentation of two research papers addressing aspects of the Najaf Seminary’s history and its scholarly and intellectual ties to the city of Baghdad.

The first paper, presented by Sayid Abdul-Hakim al-Safi, examined the preparatory steps taken by the Supreme Committee for Heritage Revival regarding the Najaf Seminary millennium conference.

These efforts commemorate the 1,000th anniversary of the arrival of Sheikh Tusi —a prominent Shia scholar— in Najaf and his establishment of the major scholarly institution in the holy city.

The organization operates across several main areas: authoring, researching, and editing the works of prominent Najaf scholars; researching and editing the works of Sheikh Tusi; and organizing seminars and conferences. Within this framework, it held its first preliminary international conference on the works of Sheikh Tusi and is currently preparing for a second preliminary conference this October, followed by a third.

Additionally, a series of academic seminars will be held to pave the way for these conferences, ultimately leading to the announcement of the date for the main Najaf Seminary millennium conference.

The Basra Heritage Center contributes to this field through activities such as authorship, research, and the publication of specialized journals, as well as by organizing an international conference and joint preliminary seminars involving both Basra and Najaf.

The second research paper, presented by Ali Khudair Haji, addressed the intellectual and scholarly relations between the cities of Baghdad and Najaf. It examined the depth of intellectual and scholarly exchange between the two cities and the resulting transfer of knowledge and culture.

The paper explained that Sheikh Tusi was one of the earliest fruits of this exchange.

He completed his education in Baghdad and, after migrating to Najaf, played a pivotal role in strengthening the seminary and establishing the seminary.

The paper also examined the migration of several Baghdad-based families to Najaf in pursuit of knowledge, including the Alwandi, Al-Yasin, Al-Kazimi, Al-Sadr, Al-Attar, Al-Haidari, Al-Qamusi, and Al-Kubba families.

Furthermore, it explored the scholarly and literary connections between the two cities, highlighting examples of scholars and writers who contributed to strengthening these cultural ties.

The paper emphasized that this multifaceted relationship played a significant role in the flourishing of the scholarly and literary movements and in elevating the cultural stature of both Najaf and Baghdad.