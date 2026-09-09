War Against Iran Has Cost U.S. Consumers $100 Billion in Higher Energy Costs

ABNA24 - Estimates by a U.S. university indicate that the war with Iran has so far imposed approximately $100 billion in additional energy costs on consumers in the United States as a result of higher energy prices.

According to Pars Today, citing IRNA, a real-time estimate by Brown University showed that, as of Monday morning, the additional costs resulting from higher energy prices for U.S. citizens were continuing to rise, with approximately $1 million being added to the total every two minutes.

Axios, referring to the broad repercussions of rising energy prices on the U.S. economy, wrote that inflation driven by higher energy costs could become evident across various sectors of the economy.

The report also stressed that the recent rise in diesel prices, in particular, could have a significant impact on the cost of transporting goods and public travel in the United States over the coming weeks and months.

The increase in energy costs in the United States comes as the economic repercussions of the war with Iran and disruptions in energy markets resulting from the conflict have become a growing concern for consumers and economic actors across the country.



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