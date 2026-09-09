CNN: U.S. Weighs Reducing Troop Levels and Bases in West Asia After Iranian Attacks

ABNA24 - CNN, citing informed sources and U.S. officials, reported that significant damage inflicted on U.S. bases and interests by Iranian attacks during Operation True Promise 4 has prompted U.S. military and CIA officials to consider reducing troop levels and rebuilding some damaged facilities.

Six informed sources said that informal discussions have recently emerged in offices across the U.S. military and intelligence community about reducing the number of troops and facilities normally stationed in West Asia, should the Trump administration succeed in bringing the war with Iran to an end.

CNN wrote that the recent U.S. war with Iran has exposed the deep vulnerability of American infrastructure in West Asia, as many bases have come under repeated Iranian attacks in a war that has killed 18 U.S. service members.

According to two informed sources, the U.S. military is also assessing how to strengthen defenses for those troops expected to remain in the region even after the war ends. This includes moving some facilities underground to provide better protection against missile and drone attacks similar to those seen during the recent war with Iran.

A U.S. official emphasized: “The vulnerabilities have always been clear, but the United States never acted on them with urgency.”



/129