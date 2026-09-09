West Bank Death Toll Reaches 100 as Four Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire

ABNA24 - The death toll in the occupied West Bank has risen to 100 since the start of the current year following the killing of four Palestinians by Israeli gunfire in recent hours, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that four Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours in the governorates of Nablus, Qalqilya and Tulkarem.

In Nablus, 34-year-old Mahmoud Mohsen, from the town of Qabalan, died of wounds sustained after being shot by Israeli forces. The Israeli army continues to withhold his body.

Another young man, Abdul-Karim Suleiman, was killed in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus, after Israeli forces encircled a house he was in for about five hours.

In Qalqilya, Omar al-Tubasi died of a head wound sustained after being shot by extremist Jewish settlers who attacked the town of Hajjah. Other residents sustained bullet injuries in the same attack.

In Tulkarem, a civil defense crew recovered the body of Asaad Maliha, a Gaza resident who had been among workers staying at a local Zakat Committee facility in the city. He was found dead later following an Israeli military raid on the building.



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