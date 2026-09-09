One Martyred, 11 Injured in Israeli Strike on Tent in Central Gaza

ABNA24 - A number of Palestinians were killed and others injured on Tuesday in a series of Israeli attacks, shelling and gunfire across the Gaza Strip, as 16 new violations of the ceasefire agreement were reported.

Tent struck in Nuseirat

A man was killed and 11 others were injured, some critically, on Tuesday evening when an Israeli strike hit a tent on Jules Street, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said it received 11 wounded Palestinians following the attack, with injuries ranging in severity.

Two Palestinians killed in Khan Yunis

In Khan Yunis, Nasser Medical Complex reported two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip, including one person who succumbed to earlier injuries.

Fathi Ahmad Mahmoud Abu Ayada, 69, was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the slaughterhouse area south of Khan Yunis.

Former Palestinian prisoner Ramzi Abu Rida also died on Tuesday morning from serious injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis several days earlier.

Israeli strikes hit Gaza City and central Gaza

Israeli warplanes struck a home near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City with three missiles after issuing an evacuation warning for a residential block. Another airstrike targeted agricultural land near Street 10 in the Tel al-Hawa area of southern Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes also destroyed the home of journalist Ashraf al-Sarraj’s family in Block 7 of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. An Israeli drone targeted a solar energy system on the roof of a home in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, with no injuries reported.

Several Palestinians were injured when a drone strike hit the roof of a home belonging to the Farwana family near Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in northwestern Gaza City. Other areas also came under Israeli artillery shelling and military gunfire.

Attacks continue across Gaza

Israeli forces carried out a major demolition operation southeast of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, alongside renewed artillery shelling and gunfire east of the city.

Southern Khan Yunis also came under artillery shelling and heavy gunfire, with Israeli tanks firing intensely toward eastern and southern areas of the city amid reports of civilian injuries.

A Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, early Tuesday, while another person shot near Al-Faluja Cemetery in northern Gaza was taken to a hospital.

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire northwest of Gaza, while eastern Gaza City came under artillery shelling. Heavy Israeli military gunfire was also reported in the Al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah.

334 days of ceasefire violations

Israeli forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement for the 334th consecutive day with airstrikes, shelling, gunfire and the destruction of homes and other structures continuing across Gaza.

On Monday, two Palestinians were killed and others injured amid 18 reported Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including airstrikes, artillery shelling, gunfire off Gaza’s coast and attacks targeting fishermen.

The violations have continued despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement on July 31, 2026, of a “new agreement” to begin the second phase of a roadmap for Gaza, as Palestinians continue to face attacks, casualties, and destruction across the enclave.



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