Video: Muslim's responsibility toward cry of oppressed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Verse 75 of Surah An-Nisa, with a reproachful tone, holds believers responsible for the suffering of oppressed men, women, and children who are trapped under the domination of tyrants, and deems indifference to their cry for help incompatible with religious logic. Additionally, in a narration from the Holy Prophet (PBUH), it is stated: "Whoever hears a man calling out for help from the Muslims and does not respond to his call, is not a Muslim."