IRGC Says US Submarine Capture, Tells American Forces: “Go Back to the Bay of Pigs”

ABNA24 - The spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Iranian forces captured the U.S. military's most advanced 2025 submarine in the Strait of Hormuz, and told American forces to "go back to the Bay of Pigs."

Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, wrote on social media that the capture of the U.S. Army's most advanced 2025 submarine proved that no advanced technology can pass through Iran's surveillance layers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing U.S. military forces, he said that the control over the Persian Gulf belongs to the Iranians. "Return to the Bay of Pigs."



/129