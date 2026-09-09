ABNA Reporters Ali and Zainab Explain Meaning of Red Flag "Ya Lisarat Al Hussain" on Najaf to Karbala Path

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting from the walking path between Najaf and Karbala, Zainab held up the red flag they had been describing in their reports, which had the Arabic text "یا لثارت الحسین" written on it, and she explained that it means "Oh Avengers of Hussain."

Ali elaborated that this is a call out to every person seeking justice in their belief system, clarifying that revenge furthers chaos but avenging means restoring peace and justice.

Zainab noted that the satanic media has mixed two figures, Dajjal and Imam Mehdi, together, but explained that Dajjal is the one who will create chaos while Imam Mehdi is the one who will avenge the blood of Imam Hussain.

Ali shared a narration from the battle of Ahzab, where Imam Ali fought Amr ibn Abd Wudd, a great Arab hero, and when Imam Ali was about to finish the job, the enemy spat on his face, but instead of killing him, Imam Ali stopped because the matter had become personal, showing how justice must remain pure and not be mixed with personal emotions.

Zainab added that this teaches us how not to get personal matters into societal issues and how to keep justice going.

Ali emphasized that the flag calling for avenging the innocent does not mean they want to kill people indiscriminately, but rather it pushes them to seek justice while stopping them from being unjust, explaining that even after 1400 years, they have enacted upon this principle.

He clarified that they believe Imam Mehdi will be the one to avenge the brutal murder of Imam Hussain and his 72 followers by Yazid, the oppressor of the time.

Zainab addressed those who remain neutral, stating that there is no neutral position, as being silent means being on the side of the opponent, which is itself injustice.

Ali responded to those questioning why Iran does not pound American bases or attack GCC States despite having the ability, explaining that Iran is not after revenge but wants to avenge their supreme leader and seek justice.

Zainab acknowledged that people were happy seeing Iranian missiles falling over Israel but noted that justice says you cannot kill indiscriminately.

Ali concluded by stating that throughout this war, their guide has been not to be unjust just because they were wronged, and that is their ideology, Zainab added that it would be injustice to block the road for people walking on the path of Najaf to Karbala as they were reporting from the same path. Watch the video for the full report.

