Al-Houthi Warns Saudi-Backed Fighters Against Deployment as Sanaa Bolsters Military Capabilities

ABNA24 - Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Sanaa’s Supreme Political Council, warned Saudi-backed fighters against deploying to the front lines, asserting that Sanaa forces have upgraded their capabilities far beyond their opponents’ expectations.

Commenting on recent developments on the ground, al-Houthi urged those he termed “mercenaries and the misled” not to accept deployment to the front lines under the guise of reinforcements or any other justification.

He stated that the capabilities of the Yemeni people are now “strong, precise, and beyond the enemy’s calculations,” noting that ongoing military clashes are taking a more accurate and impactful turn.

Outlining Sanaa’s political and military stance, al-Houthi emphasized that the confrontation is deliberate, aiming to secure core demands: lifting economic and military blockades, ending the air and sea embargo, and achieving a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen.

He reiterated his confidence that the coalition forces would ultimately fail.



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