Susan Sarandon Says Pro-Palestinian Views Continue to Cost Her Hollywood Roles

ABNA24 - Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon says she continues to lose acting opportunities because of her outspoken support for Palestinians, claiming major Hollywood studios remain reluctant to hire her and other prominent critics of Israel.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her latest film The Echo Chamber, Sarandon said public attitudes toward Palestine and US support for Israel had shifted significantly, but the change had yet to fully reach Hollywood's power structures.

“I think that the narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America and our politics,” Sarandon said.

She added that the scale of US financial support for Israel had become a major revelation for many Americans, saying, “Nobody really understood that.”

US opinion polls have shown declining support for Israel and growing sympathy for Palestinians since the war on Gaza began in 2023.

Despite the broader shift in public opinion, Sarandon said her political views continue to affect her career.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” she told reporters.

Sarandon said she nevertheless feels increasingly accepted outside Hollywood, particularly internationally. “But that’s the power structure,” she said. “I think [among] people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome.”

Her comments highlight the continuing tension between changing public attitudes toward Palestine and the positions maintained by major institutions within the US entertainment industry.



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