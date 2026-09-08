Child Killed, Dozens Trapped After Saudi Terrorist Regime Strike on Jawf Reformatory (+Video)

ABNA24 - Al-Masirah TV aired preliminary footage showing results of Saudi airstrikes targeting the Central Reformatory in Al-Hazm District, Jawf Governorate, amid reports of casualties among inmates.

The director of the reformatory in Jawf reported that a child was killed and two others were injured, while 35 inmates remain trapped under the rubble, alongside a woman who was visiting her husband.

Meanwhile, security sources in Jawf Governorate confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve victims from under the debris of the targeted reformatory following the Saudi raids.



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