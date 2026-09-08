Yemeni Official Vows Humane Treatment for All Prisoners of War

ABNA24 - Abdulqader al-Mortada, head of the Sanaa-affiliated Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, stated that all prisoners of war—regardless of their numbers, backgrounds, or affiliations—will be treated with dignity, humanity, and respect.

Al-Mortada emphasized that the treatment of detainees aligns with Islamic principles as well as international laws and norms, referencing a significant number of Saudi-backed fighters recently taken into custody.

He further noted that the captives are Yemenis bound by shared ties of religion and nationhood, expressing hope that they will reflect on their participation alongside external forces and return to their communities.



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