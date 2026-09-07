Israeli Strikes Injure Several Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations

ABNA24 - Several Palestinian civilians sustained injuries in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid ongoing ceasefire violations in different areas.

According to media sources, an Israeli drone targeted citizens in the west of Gaza City, injuring a number of them.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched heavy machinegun fire and artillery strikes targeting Gaza City’s eastern al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Local sources also reported a violent explosion in eastern Gaza City as an Israeli airstrike hit the area, as well as strikes and gunfire in different areas of the Strip.



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