Released Palestinian Journalist Describes Israeli Prisons as “Graveyards for Living”

ABNA24 - After spending about two years in detention, Palestinian journalist and ex-detainee Ramez Awwad has said that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are living under dire conditions, describing Israeli prisons as “graveyards for the living.”

Awwad, a resident of Jifna town in Ramallah, described his detention as a “grueling and agonizing experience devoid of basic human dignity,” saying he felt like “a newborn” following his release on August 27.

According to a report published by Al Jazeera Media Network, Awad spoke of the complex daily hardships endured by prisoners, noting that fear and terror accompany detainees throughout their incarceration, along with constant hunger due to the poor quality of food provided to them.

Awwad added that hygiene conditions inside Israeli jails are extremely poor, with prisoners forced to live in an unhealthy environment that exacerbates their suffering and puts their health at risk.

He also talked about systemic medical neglect in Israeli jails, saying that sick prisoners live in constant fear while being denied any medical care.



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