Mass Funeral Held in Gaza City for Nearly 100 Palestinians Recovered From Rubble

ABNA24 - In Gaza City, a mass funeral took place on Sunday morning for roughly 100 Palestinians whose remains were pulled from beneath the rubble of homes and buildings devastated during the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of citizens gathered in Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood to attend the funeral for the victims recovered by civil defense crews during recent search operations in areas that had sustained widespread destruction.

According to local sources, around 70 of those whose remains were laid to rest were children, in a scene underscoring the immense human toll the war has exacted on the Gaza Strip.

The martyrs included 55 members of the Malaka family, whose remains were recovered from the rubble of a building in az-Zeitoun neighborhood. The victims had sought refuge in the building roughly two years ago.

Recovering the remains of those victims was an arduous task. Recovery efforts were severely hampered by extensive damage and a lack of heavy machinery, leaving victims buried beneath destroyed homes for long months.

The mass funeral took place amid ongoing search and recovery operations across various parts of the Gaza Strip to retrieve victims whose remains are still trapped under destroyed buildings.



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