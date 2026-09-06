Gaza Civil Defense Recovers Bodies and Remains of 55 Palestinians From Rubble

ABNA24 - Civil defense crews recovered on Saturday the bodies and remains of 55 Palestinians from beneath the rubble of a house belonging to the Malaka family in Gaza City’s az‑Zeitoun neighborhood.

The house had been bombed by the Israeli occupation army nearly two years ago while sheltering dozens of displaced people.

Rescue teams worked for a third consecutive day searching through the building’s rubble for the remains of over 60 victims, according to Gaza’s civil defense service.

The civil defense said its teams managed to recover most of the bodies from under the rubble, completing a major part of the recovery operation.

Civil defense crews face major difficulties in recovery operations due to a severe shortage of equipment and heavy machinery.

The Palestinian civil defense issued an urgent appeal to international humanitarian organizations to intervene and supply heavy machinery, including modern extraction equipment, pumps, and bulldozers, required to recover thousands of bodies remaining beneath the rubble across the Gaza Strip.



/129