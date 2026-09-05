Friday Prayer Leader of Ahvaz: Enemy has targeted unity and cohesion of society

ABNA24 - The representative of the Supreme Leader in Khuzestan, emphasizing that a person on the path of servitude can reach the station of being beloved by Almighty God, said: "Today, the enemy has targeted the unity and cohesion of society – one of the important factors in the victory of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic – and seeks to create rifts among the people."

A meeting of the cultural and women's affairs deputies of the offices of Friday prayer leaders in Khuzestan province was held with the presence of Hujjat al-Islam Mousavifard, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Khuzestan province, at the office of the Friday Prayer Leader of Ahvaz.



At the beginning of this meeting, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and then Hujjat al-Islam Soltani, the cultural deputy of the Office of the Representative of the Supreme Leader in Khuzestan province, presented remarks on cultural matters.



Hujjat al-Islam, in this meeting, referring to the place of divine love in the path of human life, stated: "The world was created on the basis of love, and a person on the path of servitude can reach the station of being beloved by Almighty God."



He added: "A person, in whatever position they are, must first strive to make themselves a lover of Almighty God and act with sincerity, so that people also know that the true beloved of human beings is God."



The representative of the Supreme Leader in Khuzestan province, referring to the noble verse "Say, if you love God, then follow me," said: "Following the divine path and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the way to reach God's love."



He also considered the observance of the rights of people as one of the most important factors in human spiritual growth, and stated: "The rights of people can be a serious obstacle on the path of human excellence. For this reason, in various periods, the Imams (AS) have greatly emphasized the observance and fulfillment of people's rights."



Hujjat al-Islam Mousavifard, referring to the hadith "Indeed, God has two arguments over people: an outward argument and an inward argument," stated: "The outward argument is the prophets, saints, and divine successors, and the inward argument is human intellect. Every person has two divine guides. To benefit from the guidance of the outward argument, one must also benefit from their intellect and divine nature."



He continued: "It is everyone's duty to activate the inward argument and to use their intellect correctly on the path of life."



The representative of the Supreme Leader in Khuzestan province, referring to the enemies' efforts to create division in society, stated: "Today, the enemy has targeted the most important factor in the victory of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic – namely, 'cohesion and unity' – a matter that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has repeatedly emphasized."



He added: "The enemy seeks to destroy unity in practice and create rifts among the people, and tries to set society against itself. Therefore, preserving empathy and cohesion is a fundamental necessity in the current situation."



Hujjat al-Islam Mousavifard also, regarding the issue of chaste living, emphasized: "To realize this, one must approach it with a wise and logical approach – neither being indifferent to it nor distancing oneself from its principles and values."



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