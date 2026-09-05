Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc: Joseph Aoun’s Insistence on Cancellation of Hostility against Israel Comprises Neglect of Lebanese People Pains

ABNA24 - “Loyalty to Resistance” parliamentary bloc issued on Thursday a statement after its periodic meeting, stressing that the bets of the Lebanese authorities on making concessions in the context of the “Framework Agreement” have fallen.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its periodic meeting with all its members in attendance, and issued the following statement:

The United States continues to escalate its aggression against the region, especially against the Islamic Republic of Iran, through bombing and destruction. Meanwhile, the Zionist enemy continues to escalate its crimes against South Lebanon: bulldozing, demolition, uprooting trees, and stealing water — amid complete international silence, full American complicity, and official Lebanese neglect of even the minimum responsibility to defend the country and its people.

As for our people in Palestine, especially in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, they are subjected to an organized and escalating savage aggression. The West Bank is now at the heart of an expanding settlement onslaught, while Al-Aqsa Mosque is not spared from the frenzied attacks by the enemy’s leaders.

Amid all of this, our people and the people of the Resistance, from Palestine to Lebanon, embody a model of steadfastness and patience. In their legendary march of resilience before the enemy, they rely on God, believe in their cause, and are determined to confront. They are fully confident that victory will ultimately be their ally.

None of these major and dangerous developments could ever obscure the 48th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of the Imam of the nation and the Resistance, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr and his two companions. Rather, it has made the memory burn brighter, because all of what is happening in terms of aggression and occupation is precisely what Imam al-Sadr warned against and called to resist.

At its periodic meeting, the Loyalty Bloc paused before this occasion and once again expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the injustice inflicted upon our people, our homeland, and our cause, when the tyrant Gaddafi and his criminal regime committed the crime of the enforced disappearance of Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr and his two brothers, Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine. It was never hidden from anyone that the goal of that crime was to silence the voice defending our human right to reject injustice, to resist the enemy, and to live in security, sovereignty, and dignity — in a sovereign, liberated, proud, and protected homeland, and in a region where the honorable stand with Palestine, its people, and its just and legitimate cause of liberation.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc renews its pledge to Imam al-Sadr, who laid the foundations and pillars of the approach of resistance to the Zionist enemy: that his sons in Hezbollah and the Amal Movement remain steadfast in upholding the path of resistance to defend the homeland and its people and to liberate its land, and they will never hesitate to make sacrifices, no matter how great, for this cause.

In light of the developments, the Bloc recorded the following:

1- The bet of the Lebanese authority has failed and its illusions have vanished after the failure of its concessionary option in the shameful and ominous “framework agreement” — illegal and unconstitutional — with the enemy. It has become clear that the enemy is using it as cover to continue the crime of annihilation against everything related to life in the occupied areas, and to continue its attacks on the southern villages. This authority no longer has any pretext to continue down this destructive path for the state and the homeland, except to please the American administration. Its justificatory rhetoric has been worn out and convinces no one. Instead of persisting in stubbornness and denial of reality, it must abandon this approach that deepens the national crisis and entrenches the occupation and its criminal practices.

2- The Bloc affirms that the absence of the political authority from shouldering its national responsibilities in confronting the Zionist aggression against Lebanon and its consequences, and its “clinical death” toward its people on living issues — especially regarding the affairs of the displaced and the suffering of those affected, and its disavowal of its known obligations — has led to a worsening electricity crisis, the spread of corruption and favoritism in appointments, the absence of oversight over rising prices, and leaving the citizen in daily suffering with no one to hold accountable.

3- The Bloc affirms that hostility toward Israel is a charter-based stance enshrined in the Taif Agreement, and a body of legal texts that have accumulated since the establishment of the Zionist entity and its ongoing daily crimes against our people and its occupation of our land. The insistence of the President of the Republic on his repeated statement about seeking to end the state of hostility with Israel is a deliberate disregard of the Charter, the laws, and the pains of our people. Hostility toward Israel is a condition imposed by the enemy’s continued occupation of others’ lands by force, and by its inherent racist and exclusionary nature. No one, whatever their position, will be able to abolish it or strike it from the Charter, the law, and from the culture of the Lebanese and the authenticity of their national belonging.

4- The Bloc strongly condemns the renewed American aggression and economic siege on the Islamic Republic, and the targeting of civilians. It affirms Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense and to confront aggression by appropriate means, and it salutes the heroism of the Iranian Armed Forces and Iranian national solidarity in defeating the objectives of arrogance and hegemonic bullying.



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