Over a Third of Britons Run Out of Money Before Payday, Study Finds

ABNA24 - More than a third of Britons run out of money before payday, with one in five out of cash by midway through the month, new research showed.

Increasing cost of living concerns and the ongoing high-inflation environment across the UK have households stretched and worrying about finances, with credit card firm Aqua reporting an increase of well over 300 percent for people searching "money anxiety" terms online, The Independent reported.Close to two in every five people fail to make it from one salary payment to the next (38.8 percent) without running out of cash, with one in six finding themselves out of money just a few days beforehand.While recent expense rises will doubtless be contributing to this pool, some may also find issue with lifestyle creep, where spending increases in line with pay rises, or else needing to create a stronger or up-to-date budget for themselves.Concerningly, more than one in ten (11.4 percent) describe themselves as running out "within the first week or two of the month", which can lead to taking on debt to pay expenses.

The same research suggests that to make ends meet, Britons are turning to a wide range of options, including almost a quarter (23.4 percent) having a side hustle or freelancing, with another 11 percent taking on a second job.Another one in four (25.6 percent) regularly turn to their savings or investments as financial support, though tellingly, almost three in ten (29.7 percent) say they do not save any money at all across the course of an average month.