Employment of modern technologies in design and execution of woodwork for projects of Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department of Industries and Artistic Crafts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine employs modern technologies in the design and execution of specialized woodwork for projects across the shrine's various departments and sites.

Mr. Khalid Abdul Zaid, head of the MDF and CNC Unit within the department's Artistic Crafts Division, stated, "Our staff continuously utilizes modern technologies in the design and execution of specialized woodwork within the Holy Shrine's departments and sites. Our unit possesses skilled and craftsmanlike hands to produce pieces characterized by precision and quality."

He added, "The unit executes various tasks according to project requirements, from preparing designs and performing cutting and shaping operations using advanced CNC machines to final assembly stages. This ensures that the required details are achieved according to the approved and precise technical and engineering specifications."

The department continues to implement these projects within the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to enhance the quality and efficiency of the services provided.



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