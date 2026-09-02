First Intl Conference on Qur'an and Ahl al-Bayt concluded in Babylon (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Holy Shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) concluded the activities of the First International Conference on the Qur'an and the Ahl al-Bayt at the site of the miracle of the sun's return for the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) in Babylon Governorate.

The conference was organized by the Department of Intellectual Affairs at the site of the miracle of the sun's return for the Commander of the Faithful, Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him), as part of the "Message Week Forum," in cooperation with the Hilla Heritage Center, affiliated with the Supreme Authority for Heritage Revival at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, the College of Islamic Sciences at the University of Babylon, and the Imam al-Kadhem College (peace be upon him) – Babylon Branches.

The conference included an opening address delivered by His Eminence Sayed Muhammad Hussein al-Amidi, a professor at the Hawza in Najaf, followed by research sessions covering the conference's themes, which focused on the intellectual integration between the Qur'an and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in modern Qur'anic studies, intellectual and doctrinal studies, educational and social studies, and linguistic and literary studies.

The conference saw the participation of 88 researchers from five Arab and Islamic countries, in addition to Iraq. The submitted research papers underwent evaluation by specialized scientific committees, from which 66 papers were accepted. These papers were distributed across the conference's various themes, contributing to the enrichment of scholarly discussion and opening new horizons for specialized studies in the Holy Qur'an and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

At the conclusion of the conference, participating researchers, scientific committees, and the organizations, institutions, and individuals who contributed to its success were honored in recognition of their scholarly and organizational efforts.



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