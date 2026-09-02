Sayed servants of Al-Abbas shrine distribute sweets in commemoration of birth of Holy Prophet and Imam Sadiq (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine distributed sweets to visitors on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) and Imam as-Sadeq (peace be upon him), with the participation of the Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Mr. Muhammad Ali Azhar.

The initiative aimed to share in the visitors' joy on this blessed occasion and to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) and his grandson, Imam Ja'far as-Sadeq (peace be upon him).

The sweets were distributed in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), amidst an atmosphere of joy and happiness among the visitors.



/129