Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Marks Birth of Prophet in Southern Green Belt (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The first and second Southern Green Belt departments affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized two ceremonies to commemorate the birth of the Noble Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) and Imam Ja'far as-Sadeq (peace be upon him).

The first ceremony was held in the Oasis of the Greatest Messenger (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) in the Southern Green Belt First, while the second ceremony was held in the Oasis of Badr Al-Duja in the Southern Green Belt Second.

The two ceremonies were opened with a fragrant recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by poetic and musical segments, attended by officials from the Green Belt Department and several Iraqi families.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) inside and outside Iraq, by organizing religious and cultural events and programs; with the aim of introducing their biographies and spreading their message.



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