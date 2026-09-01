Israeli genocide war on Gaza strip; 73,456 martyred and 174,496 injured

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the overall casualty toll from the Israeli genocide war on the strip has risen to 73,456 martyrs and 174,496 injured since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression, the ministry stated that hospitals in Gaza received 2 bodies and 10 injured individuals over the past 24 hours.

The ministry further revealed that casualties recorded since the ceasefire took effect on October 11 total 1,320 martyrs and 4,385 injured, alongside 815 bodies recovered from under the rubble.

“A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them,” the ministry added.



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