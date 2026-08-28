Former British PM Johnson admits US aggression against Iran was a ‘mistake’

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has openly criticized Washington’s reckless military aggression against Iran, describing the US action as a clear “mistake” and declaring that the United States walked into an “obvious trap” without any coherent strategy or defined objectives.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in New Delhi on Thursday, Johnson expressed regret that the United States failed to consult its closest ally, Britain, before launching the unprovoked assault.

He insisted that London could have played a decisive role in preventing this disastrous miscalculation. “I really think we could have prevented falling into an obvious trap,” the former premier stated.

Questioning the flawed calculations of American planners, Johnson said British officials should have demanded answers from US President Donald Trump, his advisors, and the Pentagon prior to the aggression. Key questions, he noted, should have focused on the true goals of the war and contingency plans in the event of a legitimate Iranian response, including the possible closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The ex-British leader further criticized the performance of Britain’s own security and intelligence services, asking why they failed to warn the government that Washington was heading into a “terrible trap.” As the United States’ closest ally, Britain had a duty to seek a clear explanation of the aggression’s objectives and its inevitable consequences, he added.

Johnson portrayed the current predicament facing the United States as a complete “dead end,” stressing the urgent need to reverse course from the path on which Washington is now stuck. He called for coordinated efforts by the United States, Britain, and India to find a way out of the crisis, stabilize oil markets, and restore shipping routes.

Emphasizing the necessity of diplomacy, the former prime minister said reaching an agreement with Iran – however challenging the negotiations may prove – is essential. “We must find a way to reach an agreement with Iran,” Johnson declared.

The latest round of US-Israeli aggression began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched large-scale strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Iran responded with daily waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli assets in the region.

Tehran and Washington later signed the Islamabad MoU on June 17 in an effort to end the aggression. However, repeated US attacks on southern Iran violated the agreement.

Iran has since suspended contact with the US, maintaining that dialogue will not resume until the US ends its military attacks and hostile rhetoric.

In accordance with its inherent right of self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran responded by targeting the positions and bases of the United States and the Zionist regime that participated in the aggression.

Johnson’s remarks represent a rare public admission by a prominent Western political figure of the strategic failure and illegality of the US-led assault, underscoring the growing recognition that aggression against Iran has only deepened the crisis for its perpetrators while affirming the resilience and legitimate defensive posture of Iran.