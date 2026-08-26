Topics discussed in Imam Khamenei's recent meeting with President Pezeshkian

ABNA24 - Seven topics were discussed in the seven-hour long meeting recently held between the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On the occasion of national Government Week and the start of the third year since President Pezeshkian took office, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s official webiste reviewed the topics brought up and discussed in the conversation between the Leader and the President.

Seven topics were discussed in the seven-hour long meeting which was recently held.

1. Supplying the people’s needs for basic necessities

2. The current conditions of the third imposed war and the future

3. Reviewing developments in the military field

4. Supplying foreign currnecy amounts to meet the needs of different sectors

5. Economic interaction with foreign countries

6. Housing and employment situation

7. Reviewing the country’s resistance to the enemy

The Leader's media report states that the most important advice given by the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in the meeting was “preserving internal unity and cohesion and avoiding divisiveness.”



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