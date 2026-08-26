Gaza death toll climbs to 73,431 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,431 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,437 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received seven civilian bodies and 36 wounded people over the past 24 hours, while two others succumbed to injuries sustained in previous attacks.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,296 others have been injured.



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