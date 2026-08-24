Gaza death toll climbs to 73,420 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,420 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,369 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received one civilian body and five wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,286 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,257 others have been injured.



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