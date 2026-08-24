Sunni Imam: Unity in the thought and words of the martyred leader

ABNA24 - In examining the thoughts of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, one can see that unity is not merely a recommendation, but a "vital necessity" and a "prerequisite" for the survival, dignity, and greatness of the Islamic Ummah.

What can bring the Islamic Ummah to its goal is unity and solidarity towards goodness and matters that serve divine and human objectives, as well as awareness and understanding that the ultimate goal of the pressures of arrogance is not democracy and human rights, but infiltration, domination of resources, and the destruction of Islamic identity.

The month of Rabi' al-Awwal, with the blessed birth of the noble Prophet of Islam, Muhammad al-Mustafa (PBUH), is indeed a great blessing for humanity – a manifestation of all goodness and kindness, whom Almighty God made a perfect example and a mercy for all the worlds.



The pure life of the Messenger of God (PBUH) is the supreme model of life, peaceful coexistence, and unity for the Islamic Ummah, which brought about the greatest transformation in human history.



The Prophet (PBUH) taught the Ummah that in the shadow of "religiosity, unity, and cohesion," one can achieve "knowledge and justice, human dignity, and honor and authority."



One of the notable concerns and important recommendations of the martyred leader of the revolution was the issue of unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah.



His Eminence emphasized highlighting and focusing on commonalities – matters that bind hearts together and display the solidarity of the Islamic Ummah, such as love, brotherhood, and following the Quran and the tradition of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), which should serve as the basis of action regardless of political and geographical borders and ethnic, racial, and linguistic diversity.



In examining the thoughts of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, one can see that unity is not merely a recommendation, but a "vital necessity" and a "prerequisite" for the survival, dignity, and greatness of the Islamic Ummah.



What can bring the Islamic Ummah to its goal is unity and solidarity towards goodness and matters that serve divine and human objectives, as well as awareness and understanding that the ultimate goal of the pressures of arrogance is not democracy and human rights, but infiltration, domination of resources, and the destruction of Islamic identity.



One of the ideals of the martyred Imam is the transition from unity as a slogan to unity in practice. The unity of the Islamic Ummah is not merely a slogan, but a divine command and one of the important and emphasized issues of the religion of Islam, and a factor of authority. What is reprehensible and dangerous, and an obstacle, is fueling ethnic, religious, and racial division.



We need more than ever for unity to move from slogans and dialogue to the stage of action. It is necessary that the unity of the Islamic world does not remain limited to "conferences," "joint statements," and "speeches," and that solutions reach the operational stage. The realization of this path, alongside the "insight and guidance of scholars," requires the "will and policy of rulers and leaders."



The martyred leader of the revolution considered "fueling Shia-Sunni issues" at this sensitive and historical juncture as a conspiracy to weaken the Islamic world.



A trans-denominational perspective is a vital necessity for the Islamic world, so that all Muslims can gather around "one axis" and towards "shared ideals," eliminating differences, conflict, violence, discrimination, and narrow-mindedness.



For this reason, perspectives and policy-making should be trans-denominational. Before a religious or Shia-Sunni perspective is raised, "Islam and the interests of the Islamic Ummah" should take priority.



Grand Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, for promoting unity, avoiding "insult and offense" to the sanctities of others. One of his most important recommendations is observing courtesy and respect towards the symbols and respected figures of Sunnis, and refraining from insulting or degrading language.



From the perspective of the martyred leader of the revolution, America and the Zionist regime fear "Muslim unity" more than anything else.



The problem of the Islamic Ummah is not that it lacks capital, but the problem is division, which has caused capital, instead of being used for growth and development, to be either plundered by arrogance and enemies or wasted in internal wars and conflicts with one another.



From the perspective of the martyred Imam, if material and spiritual capital are properly activated, they can change global equations.



Salvation and victory belong to the true Muslim, and this is a divine promise. History has shown that by relying on "spiritual and faith-based capital," Muslims do not fear the hegemonic powers and show the greatest degree of sacrifice and courage for divine goals.



In addition to spiritual assets, Muslims do not lack wealth; rather, Islamic lands are full of important material and natural capital that can become economic and political power. A large part of the world's reserves of oil, gas, and precious metals are in Islamic countries, and moreover, Islamic countries are located on the most vital waterways and commercial and political passages of the world.



In the words of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, America and the West strive for the dependency of Muslim nations, and he considers "independence" and "self-reliance" as the only path to dignity and progress.



Mawlawi Sadati, Friday Prayer Leader of Saravan



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