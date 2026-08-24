Two Palestinians martyred, several others wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian citizens, including a child, were martyred and several others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The child, identified as four-year-old Mohamed Taha, died of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on the Afaneh warehouse in the al‑Zawaida area of central Gaza.

Medical sources said another child wounded in the same strike remains in critical condition.

Earlier, media sources said that six wounded people, including two children and a young man, arrived at Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital following the airstrike on al‑Zawaida area.

The Israeli occupation army also bombed a house in al‑Zawaida area after issuing an evacuation order.

In the morning, a young citizen was killed and another one was critically injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the entrance of al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, seven people were injured in an Israeli drone attack on a displacement camp near the al-Albani Mosque in western Khan Yunis.

Four other people sustained injuries in a similar aerial attack in al-Mahatta neighborhood in northern Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, a journalist sustained gunshot wounds from a drone in the al-Shuja’iya district.

The Israeli army also carried out attacks in other areas of Gaza, with no immediate reports of casualties.



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