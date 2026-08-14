Iran: No ship can transit Hormuz without authorization

The spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarter totally denied US claims regarding the normal navigation of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, declaring: No ship can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s authorization and supervision.

In a message on August 13, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari emphasized: The Strait of Hormuz, as in the past, remains under the full management and control of Iran. No commercial or tanker vessel can or will be able to transit safely through this strait without the authorization and supervision of Iran’s powerful armed forces.