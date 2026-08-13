Video: Spiritual Etiquette Before Visiting Imam Reza (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: For visiting Imam Reza (a.s.), it is good to carry a spiritual gift with us before heading to the shrine; we may offer a few Salawats or a chapter of the Quran on behalf of Imam Reza (a.s.) to Hazrat Zahra (s.a.), Imam Kazim (a.s.), and their pure ancestors. Another way is that upon visiting, we convey our greetings from Imam Mahdi (a.s.) to Imam Reza (a.s.), and remember that the blessing of this pilgrimage has been granted to us through the grace and permission of the Imam Mahdi (a.s.).