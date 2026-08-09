Ali Reports from Shalamcheh Border Amid Heavy Crowds Just Hours After US Attack Kills Two Iranian Soldiers

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting from the Shalamcheh border in the middle of the night, Ali confirmed that just twenty-four hours earlier, the border had been attacked by the United States, resulting in the martyrdom of two Iranian soldiers stationed at the crossing and injuries to a dozen pilgrims who were waiting to cross.

Despite the attack and the late hour, Ali observed that the traffic and crowds were only getting heavier, with thousands of pilgrims pressing forward to cross into Iraq for the Arbaeen ceremony.

He noted that attacks of this nature were not deterring the pilgrims but rather having the opposite effect, strengthening their resolve and making the crowd only thicker as the sacred ceremony approaches.

It is worth to mention that after the attack a social media post went viral that had captured the sentiment perfectly, saying that Arbaeen was recommended, but these attacks had made it obligatory to go through the Shalamcheh border.

Ali concluded by promising more reports as the ABNA team prepares to cross the border and continue their journey deeper into Iraq toward Karbala.

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