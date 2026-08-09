ABNA Correspondent Ali Reports from Andemishq Highway as Pilgrims Head to Shalamcheh Border

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting from the Andemishq highway, Ali confirmed that the ABNA team is now approximately 300 kilometers from the Shalamcheh border with the roads filled with pilgrims pressing forward despite the long distance still ahead.

He reflected on the deeper meaning of Arbaeen, explaining that the pilgrimage is not merely about walking the 80 kilometers from one shrine to another, but rather about unity, standing firm behind shared ideas, religious figures, and leaders.

Ali emphasized that this year's Arbaeen carries a uniquely different significance, coming after the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, whose funeral procession was held in Iraq before his body was returned to Iran for burial.

It is worth mentioning that billboards in Iraq had welcomed the martyred leader with the words "Welcome O First Pilgrim of Arbaeen," as his body was brought to Karbala days before the main procession began, making him the first pilgrim of this year's journey.

The correspondent observed that Iranian pilgrims are now walking the route carrying the love of their martyred leader while renewing their allegiance to the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Mujtaba Khamenei.

Ali also predicted that this year's Arbaeen would see Muslims and non-Muslims coming together in large numbers to show their support for the axis of resistance.

Turning to his surroundings, Ali drew attention to the mawkibs that line the highway, describing them as generous hosting points where people offer water, tea, food, snacks, and prayer spaces to pilgrims, all in an effort to be part of this beautiful ceremony.

His report also showed the burial site of unknown martyrs, surrounded by numerous mawkibs, highlighting how even in death, the martyrs remain at the heart of the pilgrims' journey.

Ali concluded by promising more ground reports as the team continues moving closer to the border and ultimately to Karbala.

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