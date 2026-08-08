Arbaeen Pilgrims Visit Al-Kafeel Museum in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the holy shrine of Imam al-Abbas (peace be upon him) announced that it had more than 100,000 visitors during the Arbaeen procession.

Nafi’ al-Mussawi, head of the Treasures and Manuscripts Department of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS), said the museum received 106,000 visitors between the first and twentieth of the month of Safar, which was the peak of pilgrims’ arrival in the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein’s (AS) martyrdom.

“The process of counting visitors was carried out through cameras installed at the entrance to the museum’s exhibition hall, which monitor and accurately record the number of participants during the visit, thus providing the possibility of obtaining documented statistics on the number of visitors.”

He explained that the large number of visitors to the museum's exhibition hall indicates the interest of visitors in getting to know the historical monuments and treasures in the museum and understanding their historical and cultural value.

The Astan took the first step towards establishing its museum by opening a hall to display museum artifacts on the 15th of Jamadi al-Awwal 1431 AH/2009, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (SA).

After that, the Museum of Precious Works and Manuscripts was established in 2014. The museum includes many branches and units, including six special sections for museum affairs such as the office, treasury, documents, archives, museum hall, laboratory and museum media.

The al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts, affiliated with the Astan, emphasizes the importance of Islamic arts as a memory for preserving cultural identity and a reliable source for academic research in the fields of history, archaeology, cultural heritage and museology.

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