Umm al-Baneen Complex in Karbala deployed 42 vehicles to serve visitors of Arbaeen

ABNA24 - The Umm al-Baneen Complex (peace be upon her), affiliated with Al-Ameed University, has deployed 42 various busses to serve the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), as part of its service plan on the Najaf-Karbala route.

The university's media director, Dr. Jassim Al-Sultani, said: "The Umm Al-Baneen (peace be upon her) complex has deployed 42 various busses since the early days of the visitors' arrival until now, as part of its special service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him)."

He added that "the busses varied between cargo vehicles, small cars, waste compactors, water transport trucks, and ambulances, ensuring support for various service points in the complex and meeting the needs of visitors around the clock."

The Umm al-Baneen Complex (peace be upon her) offers a comprehensive package of services for the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), including food, accommodation, rest, and healthcare.



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