With increasing number of visitors; Al-Abbas Shrine prepares service processions with ice blocks (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Hussainiyahs affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared the service processions with ice blocks on the street leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) as part of its special service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

This step comes in conjunction with the increasing pace of services provided by the service processions to the Arbaeen visitors in the holy city of Karbala, which raises their logistical needs and necessitates the provision of supplies to ensure their continued operation.

The purpose of equipping the processions with ice blocks is to support and enable them to continue providing their services, especially in light of rising temperatures, by preserving and cooling drinking water and other chilled beverages.

The department is keen on delivering ice blocks to the processions regularly according to a field plan prepared to meet their increasing needs, which enhances the smoothness of service work and the sustainability of the services provided to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

These efforts fall within the service system implemented by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine through its various departments, aiming to support the service processions and provide the best services to the visitors throughout the days of the Ziyarat Arbaeen.



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