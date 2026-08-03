Al-Abbas Holy Shrine opens registration for performing Ziyarat Arbaeen on behalf of others

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has opened registration for performing the rituals of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) on behalf of those who are unable to perform it in person.

The Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department at the Holy Shrine announced that its staff performed the Ziyarat rituals on the twentieth of Safar, on behalf of those registered on the Ziyarat page by proxy on the Al-Kafeel Global Network, via the following link:

https://alkafeel.net/zyara/? lang=ar

A group of Sayed servants working at the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine will have the honor of performing the Ziyarat at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), as well as praying and making supplications for all those who registered but were unable to attend the blessed Ziyarat Arbaeen.



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