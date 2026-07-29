Palestinian martyred, others wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and several others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid ongoing ceasefire violations in different areas.

According to media sources, a citizen was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the west of Gaza City in the afternoon.

Earlier, four citizens were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Nine other people sustained injuries in an Israeli strike in the Souk al-Balata area of an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including demolitions, shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and airstrikes, was reported across Gaza today.

On Monday, three citizens were martyred and others were injured in Israeli attacks in separate areas of Gaza.



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