Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Iran Will Show No Mercy to Invaders

ABNA24 - Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli has reaffirmed the deep-rooted bond between the Iranian people and the culture of Ashura, stating that the spirit embodied in the uprising of Imam Hussein (PBUH) remains alive and vibrant in the nation today.



In a video message to a commemoration ceremony for 398 martyrs of the Iranian Army in the northern city of Amol, the senior cleric paid tribute to all martyrs, making special mention of Major General Seyyed Masoud Monfared Niyaki. He described the high-ranking commander as a freethinking, independent, and widely respected figure from Amol's noble Sadat lineage, who pursued a military career and ultimately attained the lofty status of martyrdom.

The revered scholar emphasized that the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom is not confined to a single region, declaring: "The Iranian nation has never initiated aggression, but it will give no quarter to any invader." He highlighted the historic 1981 uprising in Amol, where locals heroically defended their city and offered forty martyrs after an enemy attack—an event immortalized in the political-divine testament of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Citing a narration from Imam Sadiq (PBUH) that the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) never conducted surprise night raids on his enemies, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stated: "We are students of a divine school unparalleled in time and space. The Holy Prophet, despite facing enemies’ intent on killing him, never launched a night raid. Islam is a religion of chivalry and nobility, instructing us to fight even disbelievers with integrity, never deviating from humane and divine principles."

He described the people's presence and sacrifice on the frontlines of defending the Islamic Revolution and the country as a manifestation of divine support, referencing the Quranic verse: "It is He who supported you with His help and with the believers." He stated that the spontaneous mass mobilization of men, women, youth, and the elderly was the living embodiment of this divine promise.

On the battlefield conduct of Imam Ali (PBUH), the senior jurist noted that the Imam would delay the start of battles as long as possible through dialogue and negotiation, preferring to initiate combat later in the day to allow for the noon hour of divine mercy and the approach of nightfall to curb bloodshed—unless the enemy struck first, making defense imperative.

Highlighting the profound bond between Iran and the culture of Ashura, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli affirmed: "Our country and nation are Hussaini. The spirit that manifested in Imam Hussein's uprising is alive and flowing among our people today." He recounted the sacrifice of Saeed ibn Abdullah Hanafi on the Day of Ashura as an enduring example of loyalty to Wilayah and the defense of truth, adding that the secret to the eternal legacy of Ashura lies in the sincerity and self-sacrifice of the Imam's companions—a magnetic force that today draws untold millions to the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their steadfastness in the field, the Ayatollah said: "We appreciate each and every one of you—elders, brothers, sisters, daughters, and sons—who have held the ground. We also extend our gratitude to the officials who have safeguarded this struggle."

In a deeply emotional moment, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, visibly choked with emotion, spoke of his 70-year friendship with the martyred Leader of the Revolution: "We express our gratitude to the Supreme Leader and pray for our own martyr. This dear friend of ours—from the day I entered Qom seventy years ago, despite a slight age difference, we were friends until now. A 70-year companionship is not a small thing. For a person to lose a friend of seventy years, it is no small loss."

The Grand Ayatollah underscored the paramount importance of preserving security, tranquility, and national unity as the country's most critical needs. He urged: "God forbid we take a path that lacks divine approval. Never let a displeasing word leave your pure lips. If there is an opinion or a plan, it must be voiced in a friendly atmosphere. Let this country be administered with total calm and security, so that we may deliver this Islamic system to its true owner."

He concluded by praying for the elevation of the ranks of all Islamic martyrs, Imam Khomeini, and the late President, beseeching God Almighty to resurrect all martyrs with Imam Hussein (PBUH) and to bestow His special grace upon their mothers and families.



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