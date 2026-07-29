Yemeni air defenses shoot down Saudi spy drone

ABNA24 - The Yemeni air defense shot down a Turkish-made Karayel spy drone operating by the Saudi enemy.

Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a post on X on Wednesday, that the drone was shot down with an appropriate weapon while carrying out hostile activities over Saada province.

تمكنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية بفضل الله من إسقاط طائرة استطلاع نوع “كاريال” تابعة للعدو السعودي أثناء قيامِها بتنفيذ أعمال عدائية في أجواء محافظة صعدة فجر اليوم وذلك بسلاح مناسب.

تؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنها ستواصل حماية سيادة البلد ومن حقنا المشروع الرد على أي انتهاك. — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) July 29, 2026

He reaffirmed that the Yemeni armed forces will confront any attempt to violate the country’s sovereignty and that they possess the capabilities and resources to do so, God willing.



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