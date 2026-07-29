Israel Seizes Over 22 Dunums of Land in Arraba and Qabatiya as Jenin Crackdown Intensifies

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army confiscated on Tuesday more than 22 dunums of Palestinian land in the towns of Arraba and Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

According to local sources, three military orders announced the annexation of 16.31 dunums of land in Arraba, while a fourth order targets an additional six dunums and 271 square meters of land in Qabatiya.

Yesterday, the Israeli army escalated its military activity in towns across Jenin province, which included demolitions in the towns of Arraba and Anza.

The Israeli army had already seized vast tracts of Palestinian-owned land across Jenin governorate to expand settlements and build roads and infrastructure for settler outposts.

A recent report released by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed that the Israeli occupation authority seized more than 4,379 dunums of West Bank land during the first half of 2026 under different pretexts.



/129