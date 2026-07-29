UN Official Warns Gaza Reconstruction Impossible Without Political Path as West Bank Crisis Deepens

ABNA24 - The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ramiz Alakbarov, warned that sustainable reconstruction in the Gaza Strip cannot be achieved without a political process, stressing that no political path can succeed while Gaza remains devastated, violence continues in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian divisions persist, and the security situation deteriorates.

Briefing an open UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, Alakbarov warned of the rapidly worsening conditions in the occupied West Bank, saying the deterioration is increasing risks across the occupied Palestinian territory and raising the likelihood of broader escalation unless immediate action is taken to reverse the current trajectory.

He called for the full implementation of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025).

“During my recent visit to Gaza, I witnessed immense suffering amid continued displacement, overcrowded living conditions, widespread destruction, and nearly daily casualties resulting from ongoing Israeli military operations,” Alakbarov said. “Yet I also saw Palestinians in Gaza taking courageous steps, despite overwhelming hardship, to begin rebuilding their lives.”

He stressed that the resilience of Gaza’s population cannot substitute for the large-scale delivery of essential reconstruction materials or for the political will needed to place the territory on a genuine path toward recovery.

Alakbarov warned that intensified Israeli airstrikes and the expansion of areas under Israeli military control are placing even greater pressure on civilians, who are now confined to roughly one-third of the Gaza Strip.

He emphasized that humanitarian aid alone cannot put Gaza on a sustainable recovery path.

“While we continue working to expand humanitarian access and assistance, we must accelerate the transition toward early recovery,” he said.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Alakbarov warned that “building a viable future for Gaza will not be possible if the current dangerous dynamics in the West Bank are allowed to continue unchecked.”

He said Israeli settler attacks against Palestinian communities, homes, places of worship, and civilian infrastructure continue at alarming levels.

Alakbarov called on Israel to take immediate and effective measures to prevent settler violence, protect Palestinian communities, and ensure accountability for all those responsible for such attacks.

He also pointed to continued Israeli military operations, home demolitions, the displacement of Palestinians, tighter movement restrictions, and the acceleration of settlement expansion.

Reaffirming that all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, Alakbarov urged all parties to take urgent steps to reverse the dangerous developments unfolding in the occupied West Bank.

He also expressed deep concern over the repeated unauthorized entry by Israeli forces and officials into an UNRWA training center in Qalandiya, occupied East Jerusalem, while classes were in session.

Alakbarov warned that the Palestinian Authority’s financial crisis remains severe as Israel continues to withhold Palestinian clearance revenues.

As a result, he said, the Palestinian Authority is increasingly unable to provide essential public services, including education and healthcare, or pay full salaries to its civil servants.

He urged all parties to create the conditions necessary for the Palestinian legislative elections scheduled for Nov. 28, ensuring that all eligible Palestinian voters are able to participate.

Alakbarov concluded by calling for urgent action to halt the accelerating deterioration in the occupied West Bank, strengthen the Palestinian Authority, and create the conditions necessary for its return to governing the Gaza Strip.



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